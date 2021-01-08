A bit chilly, but still not bad by January standards this weekend

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible well to the south. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 39 (35-42)

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: N 8-12 mph, Low: 26 (22-30)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph, High: 41 (38-45), Low: 25 (21-29)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Winter’s cloudy grip finally loosened for a brief moment yesterday, and we finally got to enjoy plentiful sunshine. It turned out to be a very beautiful day, with high temperatures reaching well into the 40’s in most locations. Clouds have since returned very quickly from the south overnight, as a low is tracking toward the coastline along the Georgia-South Carolina border. All of the rain and snow with this system is passing well to our south, with only a few snow showers popping up on radar across central Virginia. These snow showers aren’t likely even reaching the surface with so much dry air in place. We could still see a few flurries across Virginia this morning, but otherwise we’ll just be cloudy. Skies will clear out tonight as we get chilly.

This weekend is looking beautiful, as we’re set to have more sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be a bit breezy at times tomorrow, giving a little bit of a wind chill factor, but otherwise air temperatures will hit the 40’s and overnight lows will be down in the 20’s. Quiet conditions persist into next week as well thanks to the influence of the massive high pressure over the center of the country. Clouds will begin to return a bit Monday, and we’re likely to be mostly cloudy Tuesday thanks to another system trying to head our way from the Southeast. Recent data trends are keeping the northern and southern upper-level steams of the atmosphere separated, which would keep this system further south. Can’t rule out a stray shower or two at this point, but it’s starting to look like Tuesday will be cloudy but dry.

We’ll bounce back to partly cloudy skies and stick with seasonal temperatures Wednesday, with just a few more clouds but much more of the same for next Thursday. After keeping the northern and southern streams of the atmosphere separated for a while (giving us such quiet conditions), it looks like the northern stream will finally make its presence felt once again late next week. We’ll keep an eye on next Friday as there’s a shot at some precipitation finally returning, but it’s still much too far out at this point to say for certain.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson