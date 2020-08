A beautiful night for stargazing

If you like stargazing or just enjoy astronomy in general, the Perseid Meteor Shower will begin tonight and last the next few nights. Tonight will be the best night of viewing, as more clouds will roll in over the next few evenings. Look northeast after midnight for the best viewing. – Scott Sumner

GOOD MONDAY! AFTER SOME SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON IN PARTS OF VIRGINIA, WE CAN EXPECT DRIER WEATHER CONDITIONS AS WEAK HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS OVERHEAD. THERE MAY BE SOME PATCHY FOG THAT COULD DEVELOP AGAIN LATE TONIGHT AND REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO AROUND ONE-HALF MILE TO ONE MILE. TUESDAY, A SOUTH WIND WILL CONTINUE AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT, ONCE AGAIN ALLOWING FOR TEMPERATURES TO PEAK THE UPPER 90S. THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF A FEW THUNDERSTORMS (LIKE TODAY), BUT THE BEST CHANCE FOR WIDESPREAD STORMS BEGINS WEDNESDAY AND LAST THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK. THE REASON FOR MORE STORMS, WEDNESDAY ON, IS BECAUSE THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT IS EXPECTED TO STALL AND LINGER OVER THE AREA.

WITH MORE CLOUDS AND STORMS AROUND, BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, LOOK FOR DAILY HIGH TEMPERATURES TO STAY IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S. REGARDING SEVERE WEATHER, LATER THIS WEEK, THE BIGGEST CONCERN WILL BE HEAVY RAIN CREATING FLOODING. A STRONGER COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH FROM THE WEST SUNDAY BEFORE PASSING THROUGH MONDAY. THIS WILL BRING THE CHANCE FOR MORE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, AND POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS.

TONIGHT: MAINLY DRY, THEN PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT. LOWS FROM 66-75 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH MORE WIDESPREAD AND SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH MORE SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

MONDAY: ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!