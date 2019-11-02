A beautiful day for a parade

You may need a light jacket, though.

The Nats’ Parade is at 2 p.m. here on WDVM 25 | localDVM.com, but if you are heading to DC to watch the parade in person, be sure to at least have a light jacket as highs will only be in the mid to upper 50’s! Thankfully we will not see the wind as we did on Thursday and Friday.

A dry cold front will move through the region overnight into Sunday. A few clouds will pass over, but little to no precipitation expected. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour as daylight savings time comes to an end. Enjoy your extra hour of sleep!

Plentiful sunshine will start our work week as highs try to approach 60 degrees Tuesday, but a series of cold fronts may impact the region to reinforce the chill in the air. We may see a rain shower on Thursday, but model suggestion suggests that the rainfall will be light if anything up to a few hundredths to a tenth or so.

It looks as if we may see another cool down by the end of the week with the passing of the front Thursday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 50’s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: A partly clear sky as a dry cold front passes. Lows will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a few gusts of wind. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Plan on partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Broken clouds as highs rise into the middle 50’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Watch for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a wonderful Saturday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen