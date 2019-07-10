Skip to content
WDVM
Hagerstown
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
One dead in Frederick County crash
Top Stories
Police arrest additional suspects in Bluemont murder case
50 years after Apollo 11, NASA working to secure funding, send woman to the moon
19th century documents confirm little-known history of Liberia House
Man arrested for burning 14-year-old with an iron
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
I270 Forecast
Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.17.19
Another round of rain and storms possible along the I270 corridor
Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.16.19
Warm now, but extremely hot temperatures coming
More I270 Forecast Headlines
Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.15.19
A beautiful Monday for the I-270 region before showers and storms midweek
Partly sunny skies as a cold front moves over the I-270 corridor
A few extra clouds possible along the I-270 corridor on Sunday
I-270 weekend weather looks perfect, but the work week brings humidity
A nice and pleasant evening along I270 corridor
Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.12.19
The heaviest of rain continues to move away from the I270 corridor
Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.11.19
I-270 Corridor warm and humid on Thursday
National News
L. Bruce Laingen, top US diplomat held in Iran, dies at 96
Asylum ban may further strain immigrant detention facilities
Jury deliberates death penalty in Chinese scholar’s slaying
Memories of watching Apollo 11: ‘You could hear a pin drop’
US heat wave just warming up for long and scorching weekend
Data show many companies contributed to US opioid crisis
Stevens to be 13th Supreme Court justice buried at Arlington
The Latest: Crews following whales after Georgia strandings
Fed-up Puerto Ricans march demanding governor resign
Judge: Michael Cohen campaign finance probe over
More National
Tweets by WDVMTV