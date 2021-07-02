4th of July weekend will feature comfortable temps, low humidity

Friday: Cloudy with isolated showers through mid-morning, then clearing skies the rest of the day. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 79 (75-82)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 59 (54-62)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 78 (74-82), Low: 60 (55-64)

4th of July: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Storms rolled through last evening with some force, but only impacted a very small section of the viewing area. Fairfax and Montgomery Counties, as well as the DC metro and just to the east, saw the worst impacts with numerous reports of wind damage, hail, and some flash flooding. Outside of that, the rest of us just received a couple rounds of rain. The front responsible for all this activity is now pushing south and the last of any showers are wrapping up across central VA and southern MD. Skies will then be clearing out and it will turn into a beautiful afternoon to end the week with temperatures into the 70’s. Clear skies continue tonight as we have the coolest night in a while, as we drop into the middle to upper 50’s.

It’s finally time for the holiday weekend, and any planned celebrations and firework displays are looking all good to go! With an upper-level low still lingering to our east, we could run into a few spotty showers on Saturday, but for the most part, many will stay completely dry with comfortable temperatures. On the 4th of July we will be slightly warmer, but partly cloudy skies and low humidity win out yet again, something we don’t get all that often for Independence Day most years. Enjoy all the beautiful weather and celebrations!

Mother Nature is thankfully holding off until next week, but heat is going to be quickly returning. The massive high off the Atlantic coastline will regain influence over the area and return flow from the south will kick back in. Temperatures will respond accordingly and we’ll be back into the 90’s Monday and Tuesday. Moisture will also build back up, bringing the muggy factor back into play next week as well. Another front will try to drop out of Canada on Wednesday, which will be enough to spark up some isolated storms. We’ll be watching the track of now Tropical Storm Elsa and how that may impact rain chances by next Thursday, but whether it’s from the front or Elsa’s remnants, storms will still be around with slightly cooler temperatures.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the 4th of July weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson