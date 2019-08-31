270 corridor to see more cloud cover Sunday

Clouds may lead to a few thundershowers Sunday and Monday, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday and Monday may bring an isolated to scattered thundershower to the region. While we will see mainly clouds for Sunday, we may see a bit more sunshine Monday. Warmer temperatures will follow as temperatures rise into the 90’s by midweek.

A cold front will move through Wednesday, but currently, we don’t see much in the chance for rain with the system beyond a few showers. While most of us stay dry, this will bring quite the cooldown to the region with temperatures falling to fall time weather.

The latter part of the week will include temperatures in the 70’s with a mix of clouds with sunshine. Dorian’s current track has the storm skirting our region, mainly towards the Chesapeake Bay region before heading out to sea. The current path over the next 24 to 48 hours will impact its track into our area for late week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Tuesday: Preparing for more sunshine with highs in the middle 80’s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds will accompany a cold front with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Tracking Dorian currently to slightly miss our region, but we may see clouds building to the south. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Friday: A possible shower, but with the current track sending Dorian out to sea, we may see a bit of sun with a few clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Watching for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen