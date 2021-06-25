Humidity begins to rise, sweltering this weekend

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 82 (77-85)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 69 (66-71)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 89 (85-92), Low: 70 (67-73)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

After a very active start to the week, we’re ending it on an extremely quiet note. Our comfortable and beautiful conditions continued yesterday, as we hovered around 80 degrees. Today will continue a slight warming trend, as we all will be back into the lower 80’s and there will also be a slight increase in cloud cover with a storm system well to our east. As clouds increase, we’ll also notice a slight muggy feel returning to the air thanks to that coastal low throwing some moisture our way. Tonight will be much different than recent nights, as lows only drop into the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies.

In general, the forecast has remained rather unchanged over the last few days, and that is still the case here today. Only minor adjustments have been made, but the overall setup of hot and humid days with slowly increasing storm chances remains in place. This is all because a classic stagnant summer pattern will lock into place across the country well into next week. There will be strong ridges of high pressure along each coast, with a stalled front and elongated storm system over the center of the country.

We’ll be wedged in between the East Coast high pressure and the stalled front to our west through the weekend, so rain chances will be very minimal at best. It will be rather hot and humid though, as temperatures soar into the 90’s with dewpoints sitting near 70 degrees. The heat doesn’t look to end into next week, as it may actually even get hotter, with Tuesday being the hottest as highs approach 95 degrees. Rain chances will ever so steadily increase each and every day, as the stalled front sags east toward us. There’s still uncertainty as to whether the front actually moves at all, so we may still see limited rain and no end to the heat and humidity anytime soon. Either way, get ready for a very typical summer-like stretch coming up.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson