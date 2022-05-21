Good Saturday! Another hot and steamy night for our Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for our Saturday with lows dipping into 70s. There is a chance for us to see a pop up showers west of the Blue Ridge after midnight. But the better chance for us to see thunderstorms will be for our Sunday. A cold front will begin to move in from our west midday Sunday. With the amount of heat and humidity that we will see on Sunday this will fuel a few storms. The main threat that we will see on Sunday would be gusty winds. Storms at times may be strong and large hail will not be out of the question. The northern and western portions of Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia could see storms kick off around 1 p.m. And towards the D.C. Metro area and Northern Virginia storms could kick off around 7 p.m. Behind this cold front we will see much cooler air. A trough will begin to build in our area and we will see our winds shift out of the south for our Monday which will allow for warm and moist air to return to our area. Clouds will increase for our Monday and this will give us another chance for us to see rain.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTEDNED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of popup thunderstorms west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of spotty showers. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of evening showers. Highs back in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

Stay hydrated out there!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward