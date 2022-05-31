Sweltering heat and humidity ended the holiday weekend, as high temperatures averaged around 90 degrees yesterday. We’ve held on to some of that warmth overnight, setting the stage for an even hotter day today. Plenty of sunshine early will boost us well into the lower and middle 90’s by this afternoon, by far the hottest day we’ll see this week. Our one saving grace will be that overall, the humidity levels won’t be outrageous, keeping the heat index in the 90’s as well. With plenty of energy to work with, a small disturbance passing through this afternoon could be enough for a few spotty storms, but most of us will stay dry. Expect another warm and muggy night tonight.

A cold front is slowly going to be approaching Wednesday and Thursday, making things a little more interesting in the coming days. Until it arrives, it’s going to remain hot, with even more humidity likely on Wednesday. Gear up for air temperatures in the lower 90’s, with heat index values in the upper 90’s. Some storms could start popping up to the north before the end of the day, with a higher chance for rain coming overnight into Thursday morning. The cold front will move overhead and start to stall out during the day on Thursday. With the front overhead and plenty of leftover heat and moisture, there will be widely scattered showers and storms across the area, some of which could turn strong. This is a tricky scenario with the stalled front, so bookmark Thursday as a possible stormy and active one as we’ll be watching this setup.

The heat is finally relieved once this front drops south on Friday, with afternoon temperatures back in the upper 70’s with a lot less humidity. We continue to clear out and stay warm but comfortable through the first weekend of June, prime conditions to get out and enjoy the weather if you couldn’t for some reason this past holiday weekend. We’ll be looking at our next possibility of rain early next week, but it’s still too far out to pinpoint a definite timeframe for that just yet.

Stay cool and hydrated and have a terrific Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid, with a few spotty storms possible. Winds: L&V, High: 92 (89-95)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light W, Low: 70 (67-74)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid, with spotty storms late. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 91 (88-95), Low: 71 (68-74)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.