Good Friday! A tornado watch is still in effect for Frederick County, Md. until 7 p.m. Most of the storms that we saw for our Friday morning has started to move out of our area and into southern Pennsylvania. As we head into our Friday evening there is another chance for us to see a pop up thunderstorm towards the south. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. We could potentially hit our first heat wave as we head into our evening hours. Heading to Saturday the heat will still be up so make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. Saturday looks to be the hottest day of the year so far. Temperatures look to reach into the 90s. We will mostly be dry for our Saturday, but there is a chance for the mountain regions to see some pop thunderstorms during the afternoon.

We will still be dealing with the heat on Sunday but Sunday will be the best chance for us to see some popup thunderstorms. A cold front will make its way into our area Sunday afternoon into the evening. As this cold front passes showers will cross our area. Temperatures will continue to be in the 90s for our Sunday. Things will begin to dry out on Monday, with highs only getting into the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Hot and Humid, with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated thunderstorms and showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Starting to dry out with mostly sunny skies with spotty showers. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with isolated showers with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward