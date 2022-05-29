High pressure moves in, clearing us out to sunshine and bringing in a ridge of heat and humidity for Memorial Day. Highs Sunday will be warm but comfortable. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, with dewpoints in the 50s. Monday will see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with dewpoints rising into the 60s. Tuesday, we will all be in the low to mid-90s.

Some relief to the heat will come at the end of the week after showers and storms late in the day Thursday into early Friday morning. We are talking highs in the mid to upper 70s next weekend with partly sunny skies. While the first few days of June will be very summer-like, the first whole week may see a cool off.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday: A chance of showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen