Hit or miss showers and storms, otherwise hot and humid

A nice little shower of rain fell overnight, leaving us with clouds this morning, but we may see some sunshine this afternoon which may send our temperatures into the 90s. If we see more clouds than not, however, some may fall short of that 90-degree mark. More heat and humidity will follow us into the workweek.

While we do have a chance of rain for the first half of the week, showers will generally be hit or miss leaving many across the region without a drop. Thankfully there will be relief from the heat that will come at the end of the week and into next weekend as temperatures cool back down closer to the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will trend slightly above average this week by no more than 5 degrees or so, but climate trends us closer to par beyond 7-days. We see the current weather forecast reflect that theory, with temperatures stepping out of the 90s and back into the 80s next Saturday.

This next weekend is also the best chance of rain we will likely see this week as most of the shower activity will generally be isolated for only a few folks. It will be interesting to see what the trend does in the next week or two, but looking back at the current climate models, temperatures will likely trend above the average, continuing the dog days of summer.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated chance of a thundershower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a hit-or-miss shower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray sprinkle. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Heat and humidity with highs in the 90s. A slight chance of rain cannot be ruled out, but most stay dry.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Friday: A slight chance of a shower with highs in the 90s.

Saturday: The best chance of rain with a possible storm or two. Highs will be in the 80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen