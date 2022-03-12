We began the morning with rain, but now many have started switching from sleet to snow—heavier snowfall for the morning with snow tapering off this afternoon. We are already seeing snowfall falling along grassy surfaces and sidewalks. Problems for the roads will occur as temperatures drop into the 20s. Thankfully snow will taper off as we head into the afternoon and evening.

The mountains will see the most snowfall, adding between 4 and 8 inches. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Virginia’s Northern and Central Blue Ridge Mountains. Areas will see five to 10 inches with high winds, reducing visibility causing hazardous conditions.

The good news is that temperatures will bounce back quickly Sunday into Monday, but we will be rather chilly overnight Saturday with lows in the teens. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, be sure to advance your clocks by one hour before heading to bed tonight. Temperatures return into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday onward.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Rain switches to sleet and snow with very windy conditions. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 20s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen