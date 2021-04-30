High Wind Warning in effect, gusts up to 45-60 mph possible

Friday: Clearing skies and very windy, with a stray mountain shower not out of the question. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 45-60 mph, High: 65 (60-67)

Friday night: Mostly clear and chilly, but still windy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, Low: 40 (33-42)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 66 (62-70)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Rounds of rain continued on and off until about midnight last night, but as the sun comes up on this Friday we’re pretty much done with the precipitation. The big story today is going to be the very windy conditions we’ll be dealing with. A High Wind Warning is in effect across much of Maryland and southern PA, with a Wind Advisory everywhere else. Gusts will reach 40-50 mph within the advisory, and will be closer to 50-60 mph in the warning area. We’ll see these wind gusts all day long, but the peak winds will occur this afternoon and evening. Downed trees and power lines are certainly possible with such strong winds, and travel may be difficult so take it easy out there. All the while, skies will be clearing out and we’ll see chilly conditions tonight.

It will still be a little windy through the overnight, but by Saturday morning conditions will be calming down quite a bit more. High pressure will be off to the south, giving us mostly sunny skies and a slightly cool but beautiful day. As this ridge of high pressure quickly slides off the East Coast return flow is going to kick back up again on Sunday. We’ll see a 10-15 degree temperature rise as a result, with afternoon readings in the lower 80’s by the time all is said and done. It will still be dry all weekend though, but once we get into next week that’s when things get interesting again.

An area of low pressure will be spinning away down near Texas early next week as an upper level trough starts swinging south from the Upper Plains. This upper trough will pick up this surface low and throw it to the northeast. As that happens, showers will overspread the area on Monday, especially in the afternoon. While this low begins to exit, another will develop quickly in its wake and produce a cold frontal boundary. With plenty of warmth and the front in place, scattered storms mixed with showers will be possible Tuesday. Showers still continue on Wednesday as well before this whole mess of low pressure centers and fronts heads out. All in all, expect a much soggier first half of next week, with a brief dry but cloudy day next Thursday with temperatures starting out warm and then slowly cooling off.

Don’t get blown away out there and have a fantastic weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson