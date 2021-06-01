High clouds the main feature sticking with us today

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a lot of filtered sunshine. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 79 (75-82)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 60 (57-64)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a pop-up shower or storm possible. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 78 (75-82), Low: 62 (60-65)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and storms continuing. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Well, the holiday weekend is finally over, and at the very least we managed one very pleasant day out of it. All the sunshine we saw yesterday won’t quite be recreated today, as high clouds have streamed back across the sky overnight. High pressure has pushed east of the area now, which will continue a steady southerly flow and provide even high cloud cover. Expect to see filtered sunshine but not completely cloudy conditions, with temperatures continuing to go up, likely hitting the upper 70’s and lower 80’s by this afternoon. The continued cloud cover will lead to a mild yet seasonal night, with temperatures only falling into the 60’s.

This same trend will continue tomorrow, as a low pressure center and warm front steadily head northeast through the Ohio Valley. The best dynamics for the development of showers and storms will remain just west of us on Wednesday, but there could still be a few pop-up showers and storms possible late in the day. All the while, moisture will continue to build up, which will set us up for a very soggy end of the week. The next storm system will mostly push through just west of us, but we’ll still be in perfect position for plenty of rain and storms late Wednesday night into Thursday. Given the ample amount of moisture and some instability that will be present, the Storm Prediction Center already has us under a Slight Risk for severe storms, with gusty winds and flash flooding from heavy rain the main threats, and this will be watched closely.

The forecast has trended in a slightly drier direction, but Friday looks to still have a fair amount of showers and storms as this system begins to pull away. Most of this activity should fizzle out into the weekend, while high pressure nudges back in and builds in strength off the East Coast. We’ll be turning fairly hot and humid, with highs rising through the 80’s and into the lower 90’s by early next week, with plenty of humidity. It will stay fairly dry with no major systems passing through, but spotty to isolated showers and storms will be possible Saturday through next Monday given the heat and humidity. With meteorological summer officially underway, we’ll be trending in a very summer-like direction into next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson