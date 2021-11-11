High clouds roll in, rain arrives around midnight tonight

Veterans Day: Some morning sun, then turning mostly cloudy with high clouds and filtered sunshine. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, High: 66 (62-69)

Thursday night: Cloudy and breezy with showers turning into steady rain. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, Low: 55 (52-57)

Friday: Cloudy with AM showers, then gradually clearing and drying out in the afternoon. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 63 (60-66), Low: 42 (39-46)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Beautiful blue skies highlighted yet another gorgeous one yesterday, but now changes are going to start taking place toward the weekend. A few clouds have returned overnight, but throughout the morning we will be chilly and continue to see more and more high cloud cover. Filtered sunshine will be on tap all day long as the warm front from the next approaching storm system arrives. It will stay dry though, as rain showers hold off until about 10 PM tonight. Our soggiest conditions will take place overnight, as bands of steady rain pass through, as well as occasionally breezy winds. With how dry it’s been of late, this heavy rainfall shouldn’t cause too many issues.

Showers will continue into Friday morning, especially to the east. Expect a damp commute into work or school but heading into the afternoon it’s going to dry out and clear out nicely. There won’t be a lot of colder air behind this initial cold front, so highs will still get into the 60’s tomorrow. The true cold air rolls in overnight with a secondary cold front, as a massive upper-level low spins away nearby and keeps things unsettled. As temperatures fall, it’s going to continue to be cloudy and breezy, with isolated rain/snow showers popping up on Saturday. There shouldn’t be any snow accumulation, but a coating could happen across the mountains.

Branching out through the rest of the weekend into next week, the forecast is certainly going to keep a much cooler look. Sunday will be one last day with a good deal of cloud cover and spotty shower chances, as highs barely get back to 50 degrees. At the very least, we should be bringing back some sunshine Monday through next Wednesday as high pressure returns. Seasonably cool temperatures will remain, through by mid-week we will warm up a little bit in advance of another late week storm system that will likely bring showers next Thursday.

Have a great one folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson