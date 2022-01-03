Heavy snow to the southeast, continuing into the afternoon

Monday: AM snow, heavy to the south, with wind and gradually clearing conditions later this afternoon into the evening. Winds: N 15-25 mph, High: 35 (31-37)

Monday night: Mostly clear and getting colder. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 21 (17-24)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 38 (34-41), Low: 27 (24-30)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with AM snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’ve flipped the calendars to 2022, and we flipped the script on our weather conditions as well. After a rainy and warm weekend, colder air is quickly arriving. At the same time, another storm system is churning northeast out of the Carolinas, giving us the perfect recipe for snowfall. Steady to heavy bands of snow have set up already across Northern Virginia, the DC metro, and into central and southern MD already. This steady snowfall will continue at a rapid rate through the morning, falling at a fast enough pace to overcome warm ground temperatures and start accumulating. Road conditions will be treacherous, especially as the snow accumulates, so please take it easy out there, or just stay off the roads if you can.

Now, there is going to be a very sharp cutoff between the heaviest snow and very little, if any snowfall. The same areas that are seeing the steady snow already will see the highest amounts, with 3-5” along and just north of I-66 and the DC metro, then closer to 6-8” along and just south of those same areas. A small pocket of even higher amounts closer to 10” are possible across southern MD. Then, once you head northwest across most of western MD, WV, and southern PA, many of us will be lucky to see a couple of inches, if that. All the snow will be wrapping up this evening, with clear skies and colder conditions expected tonight.

As far as the rest of the week goes, tomorrow will be chilly and sunny. A cold front arrives Wednesday, but this won’t have any moisture with it so we’ll just see an uptick in cloud cover. A slightly more potent storm will arrive late Thursday into Friday morning, and this one could have a bit of a wintry flavor to it again. This is something we’ll have to watch, as some snow accumulation could occur, especially over the mountains. Either way, expect some snow Thursday night into the start of your Friday as we take a dip in our temperatures again. A slight warm up and some additional precipitation will be possible with a warm front next weekend.

Stay safe out there and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson