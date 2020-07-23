Heavy rainfall the main thing to watch for with storms today

Thursday: Clouds and patchy fog early with clearing through the late AM/early PM. Scattered showers and storms expected by the early PM, a few could be strong with heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 91 (85-93)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms continuing. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 69 (65-72)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 88 (82-93), Low: 67 (61-70)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

By far, the last two days have been the most rainfall the area has seen in quite some time. Yesterday was very active, as we had numerous strong storms pass through with lots of rainfall, and at times some severe storms with damaging winds as well. For your Thursday, we will once again have more of the same, though the likelihood of severe weather is lower. Clouds and patchy fog will be around most of the morning, before we get some clearing through lunchtime. By the early afternoon, storms will develop and cross the area through the evening. A few could still turn strong with damaging winds, but the main threat today will be heavy rain that causes flash flooding, especially given recent rainfall.

All of this is being caused by a front north of us that refuses to push south, and because it will still be there showers and storms will continue Thursday night. Finally, this boundary is expected to head south on Friday, but of course it will still have some showers and storms with it to end the week. The good news is, temperatures and humidity will decline just a bit with this passing us, giving us highs in the upper 80’s Friday. High pressure gives us a dry weekend, with fairly decent conditions on Saturday still. Sunday we revert back to increasing heat and humidity, so the break doesn’t last long.

Next week starts out very hot and humid once again, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see more Heat Advisories once Monday rolls around. Another slow-moving system will be to our north that tries to drag a front through Monday into Tuesday. This will give us isolated to scattered storms, with Tuesday being the soggier day. This activity will give us some relief from the heat and humidity, with temperatures dropping back a few degrees with a little less humidity by next Wednesday again.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson