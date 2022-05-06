We’re in for an absolute washout here over the next couple of days. Flood Watches have already been issued for today and Saturday, as the likelihood of 2” or more of rain has continued to increase. Showers have already made their arrival, turning us soggy for the morning commute. From here, these showers will slowly pick up to more of a steady rain by lunchtime. As the center of this storm system gets closer, the ingredients will be there for a few thunderstorms with gusty winds to mix in as well, especially to the south. Thankfully, the track of this storm does keep the worst of any severe weather even more to our south, leaving our primary concern to be flooding.

By tonight, there will continue to be steady to heavy rain even after any thunderstorms dissipate. Many locations will have already picked up significant rainfall, and it’s possible the saturated ground will reach a point where it can’t hold any additional water. Those in low-lying areas and near small streams and creeks need to stay aware as these locations could very easily see some problems. Though the threat of storms and steady rain will be gone for Saturday, showers are still going to keep falling. We’ll be watching the main stem rivers tomorrow for the response to all the recent rain, as these larger rivers would be next to experience flooding issues.

This entire mess will finally come to an end as showers slowly wrap up into Sunday morning. Despite an end to the rainfall, an easterly wind will keep us very damp, chilly, and cloudy for Mother’s Day, so hopefully, your plans to celebrate mom are set up indoors this year. The weather pattern then turns extremely blocked up and stagnant into next week, with the same storm that just crossed through lingering nearby just off the Atlantic Coastline. It appears that Monday and Tuesday we will finally gain back some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Then, that same low will retrograde back to the west into Wednesday and next Thursday, bringing back clouds at the very least while we stay a bit warm. Still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast given how stagnant it’s going to be, but it won’t be very soggy at least most of next week.

Stay dry and have a great weekend!

7-Day Forecast:

Friday: Cloudy with waves of steady/heavy rain, a few storms will also be possible. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 62 (59-65)

Friday night: Cloudy with more rain and a few storms early, flooding is a concern. Winds: E 8-12 mph, Low: 52 (49-54)

Saturday: Cloudy with continued rain. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, High: 56 (53-58), Low: 45 (42-48)

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.