Heavy rain expected, flash flooding possible later today

Thursday: Some AM sunshine, then PM rain and storms. Heavy rain is likely, and flash flooding is possible for locations that see persistent heavy rain. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 84 (79-86)

Thursday night: Cloudy with rain and storms continuing, heavy rain and flash flooding is still possible. Winds: E 4-8 mph, Low: 64 (61-66)

Friday: Cloudy and cool with showers, tapering toward the end of the day. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 70 (66-73), Low: 61 (58-64)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Changes are finally arriving as we try and break away from this muggy and stagnant pattern. These changes will come with a few possible issues though, as we’re set up for quite a bit of rain first. The morning is starting out fairly quiet after showers and storms late Wednesday into the night, and we may even have a few hours of sunshine. After that though, a cold front will drop in from the northeast, with moisture converging along both sides of this boundary. This will cause rapid development of rain and slow-moving storms, most producing rather heavy downpours. Because of this threat for rapid, heavy rainfall, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of MD, WV, and Northern Virginia.

Locations that saw the hit-or-miss showers and storms yesterday are most at risk for flash flooding today, given the likely dampened ground. But, even if you didn’t see rain on Wednesday, flash flooding is still a big risk given the massive amount of moisture available to these storms. We’ll continue to see very soggy conditions as the front drops south of us tonight and showers are going to continue under a cool easterly flow Friday. The good news with all of this is that humidity levels will be dropping finally as well as those temperatures, as highs will barely hit 70 degrees tomorrow. High pressure is going to briefly build in Saturday, giving us a comfortable and quiet start to the weekend.

We’ll rebound into the 80’s by Sunday, but yet another front is going to swing across the Great Lakes and be enough to produce scattered showers and storms. This round of activity doesn’t pose as much of a flooding threat, but a few stronger storms can’t be completely ruled out. Much of the early part of next week appears quiet, but we’re still going to see another front Tuesday. This feature doesn’t look to create much rain as of right now, but it will drop temperatures back down from the upper 80’s to the lower 80’s. Canadian high pressure moves in by next Wednesday, cooling things down even more and keeping it very quiet.

Watch for flooding and stay dry out there today everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson