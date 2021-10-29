Light to moderate rainfall will continue throughout the morning with heavier showers and a possible storm later this afternoon. Gusty winds with heavy rainfall with the potential for areal flooding could come after seeing 1-2 inches of heavier rains this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Some of the heaviest rainfall today will occur after work today. Rains will be accompanied with strong gusty winds adding to the hazards. The opportunity for rain drops for Saturday with just a hit or miss chance before turning to more sunshine to begin a new work week.

Clouds will come Tuesday before our next weather maker, which will send morning temperatures into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. A slight chance of rain exists for Thursday of next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Rain likely with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a shower with highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 50s with a possible sprinkling of rain.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen