Heatwave begins for DC-Baltimore metroplex

The next 4 or 5 days will come with temperatures in the 90s across the DC-Baltimore metroplex. A heat wave is in store but heat indices should remain below heat advisory limits. The heat index only appoaches the 100 degree mark once and that is on Wednesday. The risk of heat-related illness still remains with poor air quality not out of the question. Drink plenty of water, stay cool, and take frequent breaks over the next several days.

Temperatures will begin in the mornings in the 70s. After lunch, we will be in the upper 80s, if not 90s. After the sun sets, temperatures at 9 p.m. will continue to be into the 80s until after midnight. Hot and humid conditions are likely over the next several days. Thankfully the heatwave should break later this week.

Showers and storms are set to arrive Wednesday, with a better chance for widespread rainfall to come Thursday and Friday. A good dosing of rain before we set off fireworks for the Fourth of July is next Sunday. Air temperatures next week look to be a bit cooler and closer to the average for this time of year. Our nation’s birthday looks to be not too terribly hot.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Hot and humid with an off chance of a pop-up shower. Most will be left high and dry with temperatures in the 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with heat indices near 100 degrees. Highs will be in the 90s with a chance of a shower or storm.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Friday: Heavy rains possible with a few storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Saturday: Warm and muggy with highs in the 80s. A thundershower is possible.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen