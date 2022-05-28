After a stormy Friday, we clear out to sunshine over the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s and 80s. High pressure brings on the heat and humidity Memorial Day with highs in the 80s and 90s June will start very summer like with a high of 95.

We start to introduce a chance of showers midweek, but a better chance of rain will come on Thursday or Friday, where we could see a few storms. Highs will retreat into the 80s Friday and next weekend. Get outside and enjoy the warm, comfortable weather today and tomorrow because heat and humidity will roast us for a good 3 or 4 days.

Here is a look at you 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday: Warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect sunny skies.

Memorial Day: Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday: A few thunderstorms possible with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen