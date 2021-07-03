Heat and humidity come back into the forecast after July 4th holiday

A mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with many remaining in the 70s Saturday. Highs will rise into the 80s Sunday. There is an off chance of a pop-up shower over the weekend, but most of us will remain dry. Holiday plans should be able to be continued as planned.

Heat and humidity come back into the forecast as we begin a new week. Another heatwave as we go into the first full week of July. A break in the heat comes Thursday and Friday with a chance of showers and storms.

Elsa is in the Caribbean as a category 1 storm early Saturday morning. It looks to make landfall on the island of Cuba sometime Sunday. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the islands of Hispaniola and Jamacia. The Florida Keys could see impacts as early as late Monday night, with a possible landfall Tuesday.

While we will likely not see direct impacts from Elsa, she may give us a bit more moisture for Thursday and Friday bring us another good dose of rainfall to finish the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a stay thundershower popping up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with an off chance of a brief shower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Sunny and hot with highs back in the 90s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: Expecting our best chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Possible showers and storms continue with highs in the 80s.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen