Good Wednesday! Tonight, any storms that develop during the afternoon will decrease with the loss of daytime heating and dry weather will stay with us overnight. Forecasted lows look to range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Thursday, high pressure will reassert itself across the area, in the wake of today`s disturbance, bringing us a continuation of a south wind to the region. In return, this will keep us near to slightly above normal regarding temperatures, as they will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s beneath mostly sunny skies; however; the core of the heat will hold off until Friday. Meanwhile, a cold front will slowly head toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states. This front will lead to the possibility of showers and thunderstorms Friday, in response to daytime heating, with the best chance for any thunderstorms across the Allegany Front and the panhandle of West Virginia. The cold front will actually move through the entire area Saturday, but with it being so hot and humid ahead of the approaching cold front, widespread showers and storms are likely, especially during Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front. A few severe storms are possible along with an isolated flood threat due to slower storm movement. The cold front will slowly pass through Saturday night before stalling out overhead or just to the south for Sunday. There is still a little uncertainty as to exactly where the front will set up on Sunday, so we could have a better-looking Sunday than I’m forecasting now, so stay tuned for that. Right now, I’m continuing with a slight chance to chance for showers and thunderstorms, given the uncertainty with the location of the front Sunday. The front looks to return north for Monday and Tuesday of next week, so more daytime showers and storms are back in the forecast for the Fourth of July. Stay with the WDVM weather team for further information regarding the July 4th weekend as there are still some questions to be answered!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows from 58-68.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and more humid. Highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated t-storms. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Partly sunny with isolated and scattered t-storms. Some could be severe. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Fourth of July: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Mainly dry, although some spot t-showers are possible. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner