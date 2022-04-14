(WDVM) — We have seen videos of massive hail across the entire nation. And even though death by hail is rare it can still cause major damage.

According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, hail is a form of precipitation consisting of solid ice that forms inside thunderstorms. Hail can range in different sizes. We can see hail as small as a nickel to as big as a softball and maybe bigger.

“The smaller it is the more frequently it occurs. But we have hailstones the size of softballs in Maryland and if you think of a softball-size chunk of ice falling from ten to thousands of feet high in the sky it can be a very dangerous thing especially when you get large hail,” Christopher Strong, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service said.

Strong said the best way to protect yourself from hail is to go indoors.