Gusty winds the main story through tonight

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, damp, and windy with spotty showers and sprinkles possible. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 40-45 mph, High: 61 (57-64)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and staying windy with spotty showers still possible. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 35-45 mph, Low: 48 (41-50)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and still a bit breezy. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph, High: 67 (63-70), Low: 45 (39-48)

Thursday: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with steady rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Halloween: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Rain could certainly be found after the sun went down, with lighter rain off to the west and steadier stuff off to the east as a cold front and coastal low meshed together over the area. The rain is pretty much over as we head into this Tuesday morning, but this storm system is going to linger nearby. This will create a very tight pressure gradient over the area, really ramping up the wind. While it will be partly cloudy and dry, a Wind Advisory will be in effect until tonight, as steady winds of 20-35 mph and gusts up to 40-45 mph will be possible. Be sure to tie down any loose outdoor items if you possibly can for the time being.

Winds will slowly start calming down on Wednesday, though it will still be breezy with the coastal low still near Long Island. Outside of the wind and an occasional shower or sprinkle, Wednesday will provide a very brief quiet stretch with high pressure moving in. Mostly clear skies will continue into Thursday, but clouds will start to return with another very amplified and strong storm system pushing out of the center of the country. This is the same storm that produced very heavy rainfall across the Pacific Northwest this past weekend, and its rain will start arriving here Thursday night.

The combination of this low at the surface as well as a massive upper-level low aloft is what’s going to help produce a very steady rain on Friday. Along with those two ingredients, a very steady onshore flow will funnel even more moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. Flooding issues are not out of the question Friday into Saturday, especially over the higher elevations if heavier rain bands get going. Thankfully, this storm will be moving on by the end of the weekend, with scattered showers on Saturday but then partly cloudy skies and much drier conditions just in time for Halloween. Temperature-wise, it’s going to be seasonably cool but not cold by any means just yet.

Hold onto your hats and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson