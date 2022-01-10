Gusty winds bring back frigid wind chills

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, and getting colder. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 32 (29-36)

Monday night: Partly cloudy and still breezy with frigid wind chills. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 16 (10-19), Wind Chill: -10 to 5

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 27 (23-30), Low: 21 (17-24)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Plenty of ice and grey skies capped off our weekend, as a bout of freezing rain rolled through. Most of that ice is gone now, but with colder temperatures this morning any of that water from yesterday could re-freeze, so certainly watch out on the roads this morning. Generally, we’re looking at a rather windy day. Steady speeds of 15-25 mph will be likely, with gusts up to 30-40 mph, especially across the higher elevations. To go along with that, temperatures will continue to get colder, outside of a brief return toward the freezing mark this afternoon. Wind chills will become frigid tonight, with sub-zero values across the mountains and single digit wind chills in the lower elevations.

Despite staying rather cold tomorrow, we should lose the wind chill factor as conditions calm down. Arctic high pressure arrives overhead, providing a lot of sunshine after only gaining back a little bit on Monday. Expect highs only in the 20’s, but soon southerly winds will kick back in. This change in the pattern will help push us into the 40’s under another round of quiet conditions on Wednesday. A storm system over the Great Lakes will drive a cold front toward the area on Thursday, but it looks like this feature will be lacking any moisture. Outside of a few mountain flakes, we’ll just see another dip in temperatures and a return of some cloud cover.

Heading into the weekend is the time frame we’ll have to watch for our next winter weather threat. Friday looks quiet, but we’ll keep trending a bit colder. This leads into Saturday, when the next storm system will push out of the Southeast and toward our area and the coastline. Now, the exact track of this system is the key, and that factor is still very uncertain this far out. If it tracks too far south, we won’t see much. Too far north, and we’ll mostly see rainfall, possibly some mixing. Just close enough to the area and we’re talking about our next solid batch of snow. Right now, expect at least mixed precipitation on Saturday, slowly wrapping up next Sunday as the system pulls away.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson