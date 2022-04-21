That sunshine made all the difference on Wednesday, as it turned into a comfortable day. Clouds have since returned overnight, and we’re looking at a much milder start to our morning, in the 40’s and 50’s. We’ll continue to see plenty of clouds all day long as a weak warm front passes nearby, just to our northwest. Closer to this front, mainly along and west of I-81, there will be a band of light rain showers developing this morning. This line will slowly push east toward lunchtime, dissipating as it rolls toward the I-95 corridor this afternoon. The soggiest conditions will be found to the west, with many locations staying rather dry other than a light sprinkle. Despite all the clouds, we’re still going to keep warming up, with highs in the middle to upper 60’s. All the clouds clear out tonight with some patchy fog possible where it rains.

Ridging along the Atlantic Coast will keep on building its strength as we head toward the weekend, which means even warmer air and dry conditions for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 70’s under a partly cloudy sky Friday, just a beautiful day to wrap up the week. Saturday looks to bring more of the same, but there is going to be a backdoor front approaching the area. If this front drops far enough south some of our more northern locations near the PA-MD line could see cooler conditions in the 60’s.

Southerly flow really amplifies Sunday and pushes this front back north as our warmest temperatures of the forecast arrive. Widespread lower to middle 80’s and plenty of sunshine can be expected, with plenty of those same 80’s leftover for Monday as well. All of this warmth will be building ahead of a cold front that is set to arrive Monday night into Tuesday and bring some significant changes toward the middle of next week. Outside of the spotty rain showers out there today, Tuesday brings our only other chance of soggy weather with scattered showers and perhaps a storm or two rolling through along this cold front. Temperatures will tumble into Wednesday, with overnight lows falling back into the 30’s and 40’s with cooler daytime readings in the 50’s and 60’s as well.

Have a great Thursday!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty showers, especially to the west of I-81. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 67 (62-69)

Thursday night: Decreasing clouds with patchy light fog possible. Winds: Light WNW, Low: 50 (46-53)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 72 (68-75), Low: 51 (48-54)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.