Gorgeous today before rain returns Wednesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 69 (65-73)

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds but staying dry. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 52 (49-54)

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers arriving mid-morning, rain with a few storms possible in the afternoon. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph, High: 61 (56-63), Low: 35 (31-38)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered AM rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Easter Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Conditions were slightly cooler than recent days, but despite that yesterday turned into a pretty beautiful one once winds calmed down and the sun broke out through the afternoon. Clear skies have continued overnight, and it’s a little chilly out there this morning. Coats will be quickly shed though once the day gets going, as we’ll shoot up into the 60’s and lower 70’s once again this afternoon. This additional taste of spring comes with a catch though, as clouds will start returning tonight with the next storm system knocking on the door. It will remain dry and mild straight through the night, but by mid-morning on Wednesday showers will be arriving.

Rain will continue and keep us fairly soggy all day long, with manageable and much needed rainfall amounts accumulating. Along the front itself a few storms can’t be completely ruled out, but thankfully there’s not a concern of any severe storms this time around. Showers will continue into Wednesday night as temperatures begin to fall, and it does appear we’re for a bit of a shock to the system. Precipitation won’t quite be gone before the blast of colder air pushes us toward freezing, which means a switchover to wet snowfall mixed in with the rain, especially at higher elevations. While a couple of inches could accumulate by Thursday afternoon on the highest ridge tops, the ground is too warm and the shot of snow too short-lived for any major accumulations elsewhere.

That all being said, take it easy out there Thursday morning as conditions will remain very chilly and likely a bit slick. Colder northwest flow will stay locked in place through Friday, but clouds will slowly be clearing out. Conditions will be very rapidly improving just in time for Easter weekend, with much warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine back in the picture. The overall pattern remains very quiet with upper-level ridging continuing into next week. Plenty of sunshine and warmth sticks around into next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday and take in the warmth while it’s here!

Meteorologist Damon Matson