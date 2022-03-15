Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light SW, High: 67 (63-70)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light W, Low: 40 (37-43)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, High: 68 (65-72), Low: 48 (45-50)

St. Patrick’s Day: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

1st Day of Spring: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

If you thought yesterday was a beautiful day, you aren’t wrong, but today will be even better. Temperatures topped out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s in most spots on Monday, and overnight it cooled back down into the 30’s and 40’s. A front will be just off to our north today, but it won’t cause much more than a few additional clouds here and there. Light southerly winds mixed with a good amount of sunshine will make us even warmer still, with high temperatures hitting the middle to upper 60’s. Remaining quiet and decently mild overnight into Wednesday as well.

This stretch of dry and warm weather will extend one more day, as Wednesday will be one last hoorah for this beautiful weather. Clouds will become a bit more prevalent Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night as a low pressure center develops across the Southeast and heads up the East Coast. The timing with this system has backed up a little bit, as it gains some strength before arriving very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers will develop after midnight and continue throughout the day on St. Patrick’s Day. The soggiest weather will take place to the east, with just a few isolated showers to the west over the mountains.

Friday will feature high pressure making a very brief return, with temperatures hardly budging much after the rain heads out late on Thursday. This means we’ll see a jump into the 70’s to end the week, not nearly enough to break any records but certainly abnormal but welcome for mid-March. Another system will roll in on Saturday, creating additional isolated showers to start the weekend. This doesn’t look like drenching rain, but we’ll be dodging raindrops into Saturday night. Temperatures will take a small hit, but highs should still be in the upper 50’s for the first day of spring on Sunday. Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures return next Monday.

Have a fantastic and warm Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson