Getting cloudier through the day, showers arrive tonight

Thursday: Some morning sun, otherwise turning cloudy. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, High: 69 (65-72)

Thursday night: Cloudy with scattered showers, tapering off toward morning. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, Low: 51 (49-54)

Friday: Cloudy with isolated showers possible, plenty of dry time mixed in. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, High: 61 (57-64), Low: 50 (48-53)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible late, otherwise fairly dry. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with AM showers then PM clearing. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

For the first time since last fall, many locations hit the lower 80’s on a very mild Wednesday afternoon. That was followed up by a quick increase in clouds, and very spotty showers even developed over southern PA, drifting into Washington County. It’s been another very warm night as well, but today sets up to be a slightly cooler one. Southeasterly winds are set to kick up and clouds will be a lot more noticeable, especially this afternoon, keeping temperatures in the lower 70’s at best. For those craving rainfall, today won’t be helping out with that, but tonight finally will. The leading edge of the storm system over the Great Lakes will finally push far enough east for scattered showers after midnight tonight.

This batch of rainfall won’t hold together long though, turning very isolated in nature by Friday morning. We’ll hold onto a chance of showers and light drizzle all day tomorrow, though there will be plenty of dry time mixed in. Damp conditions will push temperatures down even more tomorrow, with upper 50’s and lower 60’s on tap. Heading into the weekend, there will be a lull between low pressure systems, creating another short dry stretch Friday night and most of the day on Saturday as well.

The second low will be a bit more potent, and it should actually be able to track a bit closer to the area, which means a longer period of more sustained rainfall. Overall the rain shouldn’t last that long, but steady showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heading into the end of the weekend and start of next week we’re going to remain under the influence of an upper-level trough. This means relatively unsettled conditions continue, with plenty of clouds and seasonal temperatures. As of now, rainfall looks limited once again, with spotty showers Monday but very low rain chances into next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson