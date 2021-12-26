Get out and enjoy this beautiful Sunday

After a cloudy Christmas, Sunday will be sunny and dry. Clouds will return with showers as we head into the workweek, but for at least today, expect a cloudless, dry day. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the area.

A warm front will pass Monday delivering us with light on and off showers. Clouds will remain with us on Tuesday before another wet day comes on Wednesday with a cold front. Midweek’s cold front may cool us off just in time for the New Year.

Climate models suggest temperatures cooling off to end the year and begin 2022. Additionally, precipitation could also be associated with these cooler temperatures coming into the new year. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 40s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 40s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen