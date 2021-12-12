Fun in the sun for the first half of the week

While a cold front brought us wind and cooler temperatures, it also has returned us to plentiful sunshine for the first half of the week. Temperatures Sunday will be the day closest to the average for this time of year. Still, we then quickly jump 10 degrees above the average Monday and Tuesday, with highs eventually nearing 20 degrees above the average by Thursday. Clouds will come in at the end of the week with our next system to cool us off late next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen