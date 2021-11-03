Frost melts away, staying chilly but sunny

Wednesday: Frost early, then mostly sunny. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 51 (47-54)

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds: Light NW, Low: 32 (30-36)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with more clouds to the SE. Winds: Light N, High: 52 (49-55), Low: 31 (28-34)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Light rain showers and chilly temperatures made for a bit of a raw, nasty day out there yesterday, but skies quickly cleared overnight. Temperatures took a sharp tumble because of this, and you’ll be heading outside being able to see your breath. This is by far the coldest morning we’ve had in a long while, and plenty of frost has formed up as a result. We’ll see this frost slowly melt away by mid-morning as sunshine starts to warm us up a bit. Expect a mostly sunny but still slightly chilly Wednesday, with high pressure still off to our northwest. Clouds will be increasing once again tonight as a low tries to develop along the Atlantic Coast.

These clouds could help us a bit, as temperatures may stay just a bit warmer overnight and there could be less frost by Thursday morning. This won’t matter too much though, as today’s frost/freeze will likely end the growing season for many counties. Either way, there will be some additional clouds tomorrow as that coastal low tracks well southeast of the area. It won’t be too long before high pressure pushes that out away and continues to keep us very sunny but still a bit chilly into the weekend.

Don’t expect much to change straight into next week, as our weather pattern barely changes. We’ll turn those clocks back over the weekend, but when there is some daylight in the afternoons the temperatures will slowly warm up toward the upper 50’s. As the high overhead starts moving more to the east, we’ll even head back to slightly above average in the 60’s with no end in sight to all the sunshine. We’ll be watching a West Coast system later next week, but up until then don’t expect any precipitation over the next several days.

Stay warm and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson