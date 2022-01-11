Frigid cold sticks around today, warmth returns Wednesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and staying cold. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 27 (23-30)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 19 (14-22)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 43 (40-46), Low: 27 (25-30)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

As we wrapped up the day yesterday, you could feel the truly cold air making a return with the gusty winds. Now this morning, it’s officially frigid with air temperatures into the teens and 20’s and wind chills nearly the same, if not colder in the single-digits to near zero. The wind has started to lighten up, and thankfully that won’t be as much of a factor today with high pressure moving in overhead. Even with this, it’s not going to be a warm day by any means though. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 20’s despite lots of sunshine. Tonight will be another cold one, but the wind direction will change to more southerly as the high moves offshore to the east.

In a sudden change of pace, tomorrow will feel like a bit of a mini heat wave. Southerly winds will bring temperatures all the way back into the 40’s Wednesday afternoon, with quiet conditions continuing. Heading into Thursday, a cold front is going to swing down from the Great Lakes. This front will increase the cloud cover across the area while we remain warm. As far as precipitation is concerned, it looks like this front won’t have much at all outside of a few potential flakes over the mountains Thursday night. High pressure digs back in from the north heading into Friday, making it breezy and a bit colder once again. This high and the colder air will play key roles into what may come this weekend.

As mentioned yesterday, the pattern is setting up for a storm system to head toward the East Coast and near our area on Saturday. While there are still things to sort out in determining whether we’ll be dealing with another winter storm or not, recent trends have shown the high to our north digging in a little more during this time frame. This would lead to two things: the first being that it’s going to be decently cold, meaning that any precipitation we see would be plain snowfall. The other is that this may lead to the storm track being more to the south, keeping the worst of the storm out of our area. Right now, some scattered to isolated snow showers are in the forecast, with no major accumulations likely. But again, as mentioned before, stick with us on this forecast as there’s likely to be more adjustments in the coming days.

Stay warm and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson