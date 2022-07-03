Happy Sunday! Mostly clear skies are what to expect as we head into our Sunday evening. High pressure just off to the north will continue to keep us dry as we head into the 4th of July. We will see less humid conditions for our evening tonight as the high begins to shift to the south. Lows are expected to be in the 60s and could dip into the 50s in the valleys. Mostly sunny skies are expected for our holiday with temperatures back in the 80s and the humidity cranking back up. The high remains offshore heading into Tuesday which will usher more warmer and humid conditions. We are tracking a storm system that will most likely impact our area heading into our Tuesday. Latest models suggest that the system will move into the western portions of our area in the afternoon and move east across our area. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 80s with dew points in the 70s which are the right ingredients for some stronger storms. We could see a few storms turn severe.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with Lows in the 60s.

4th of July: Mostly sunny skies. Humidity cranks up as well as temps. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and a chance of storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a safe and fun holiday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward