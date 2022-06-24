Cool, cloudy, damp conditions continued through the rest of the day on Thursday, but things are looking up as we head toward the weekend. Because of all the recent rain, some clearing, and rather calm winds overnight, areas of dense fog will be an annoyance for us this morning early. Almost all the fog should clear by a few hours after sunrise, then we’ll see more and more sunshine throughout the rest of the day. This will warm us up a good 10 degrees or so from yesterday, with highs reaching back into the 80’s. Mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures will greet us for any Friday night plans, with some patchy fog possible by Saturday morning.

It is gearing up to be a beautiful but also very warm late June weekend ahead of us. Ridging will strengthen up even more on Saturday, with sunny skies and high temperatures approaching 90 degrees. The humidity should stay in check to start out, but as we head into Sunday it will start to feel a bit sweltering. A cold front is still expected to approach toward the end of the weekend, but the chance for rain and storms continues to trend more toward Sunday night, keeping the end of the weekend dry for the most part.

The exact arrival time of the cold front will be a major key as to whether we see heavy rain and strong storms with this system. As it stands right now, it appears most of the activity will arrive early Monday morning, which should keep the rain and storms a little more in check, just making for a soggy start to the week and that’s it. Now, if the front slows down and we have the chance to heat things up, there could be some stronger storms thrown into the mix. This is something we’ll be keeping an eye on. For the rest of next week, a Canadian high pressure will bring a lot of sunshine and rather cool and comfortable conditions for Tuesday through next Thursday, which is rare for this time of year.

Have a fantastic Friday and weekend!

7-Day Forecast:

Friday: AM fog followed up by gradual clearing to a partly cloudy sky. Winds: Light SSE, High: 84 (79-87)

Friday night: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible. Winds: Light S, Low: 65 (60-68)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light SSE, High: 89 (85-92), Low: 68 (64-71)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.