Fog early with clouds to linger

After seeing a little rain for Sunday, Monday may be a bit drier for most of us, with only a stray chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. We could also start with fog in the morning, with clouds lingering throughout the day. Temperatures will remain, however, close to average.

Sunnier skies bring warmer temperatures for Tuesday. Highs go from the 70s to the 80s Wednesday. A bit more moisture will enter the region Thursday, giving us a hefty feel to the air, with a few areas approaching the 90s by the end of the week. We will be high and dry with sunny conditions feeling a bit more like summer than spring.

Climate models point to the massively warm temperatures coming this week. It also echoes the lack of a chance for rain. Temperatures look to lessen slightly for next Sunday. We hope to trend back towards a neutral to slightly wetter than average trends in the long run, but for now, we see a lack of rain with very muggy conditions to come as we head into the week and in through next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Foggy conditions to start with clouds lingering throughout the day. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Sunnier skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Adding a bit more mugginess to the air. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday: Temperatures well above average with some approaching 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen