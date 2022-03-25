Friday: Early morning fog, followed up by some sunshine and then increasing clouds into the afternoon. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 59 (55-62)

Friday night: Variable clouds with spotty rain/snow showers over the mountains. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 41 (36-43)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and blustery with snow showers over the mountains, and isolated rain/snow showers to the east. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 48 (40-50), Low: 33 (28-36)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers early. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

That fog out there is something else this morning! With cooler, damp air sticking around almost all of Thursday and then a quick burst of rain showers last night, we had the ingredients out there for this dense fog development. Most of this dense fog isn’t sticking around long, but when it does move in, visibility is reduced to a half mile or less, so be prepared to take it slow. Once the sun comes up, almost all this fog will head out, so by 8-9 AM we’ll be in the clear and see plenty of sunshine. Clouds will quickly return this afternoon on a brisk westerly wind, with comfortable temperatures in the upper 50’s. This westerly wind will cause an upslope effect along the mountains, likely producing some spotty rain showers here and there.

A strong clipper system is still set to roll in on Saturday, bringing about quite the pattern change into the weekend. To start out, temperatures will likely tumble below the freezing mark into Saturday morning, barely recovering into the 40’s east of I-81 during the day on Saturday. It will stay near the freezing mark over the highest elevations to the west, which will set up for snow to fall in these locations once the clipper system arrives. Isolated, cold rain showers will be more likely in the lower elevations to the east, but some wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. With blustery winds mixed in as well, some of these rain/snow showers may turn into squalls, so watch out for that.

It will continue to be a weekend to mostly have indoor plans, even as the precipitation and clipper system wrap up into Sunday. Despite the return of some sunshine, winds will stay elevated, and temperatures will remain cold into Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40’s and lows down into the 20’s. We gradually warm up Tuesday into Wednesday as a warm front approaches, but it could still stay cold enough for some mixed precipitation along this front once again, something to watch closely into the middle of next week. We’ll continue to warm up even more into Thursday, with additional precipitation expected, but only in the form of rain.

Stay warm and dry and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson