Florida woman, 20, electrocuted by downed power lines trying to escape car after tree fell on it

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Strong storms in Florida on Sunday, April 11, 2021, knocked a tree onto a 20-year-old woman’s car in Spring Hill. When she tried to get out of the vehicle, she was electrocuted by downed power lines.

Officials closed Evenglow Avenue as a result of the incicdent.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters are urging everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company, state this on their website:

Stay safe if a fallen power line touches your car

If your vehicle comes in contact with a downed power line, follow these safety rules:

Stay inside your car. The ground around your car may be energized. Sound the horn, roll down your window and call for help. Warn others to stay away. Anyone who touches the equipment or ground around your car can be injured. Use your mobile phone to call 9-1-1. Wait until the fire department, police or PG&E workers tell you it’s safe to get out of your car before exiting the vehicle.

If your car is in contact with a fallen power line and a fire starts, follow these guidelines when exiting your vehicle: