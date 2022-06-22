Despite how nice it has been, we’re about to quickly turn the corner back into messy, humid, stormy conditions here today. Those dials have already stayed up overnight, as we wake up to upper 60’s and a muggy feel this morning. We’ll keep warming up until about lunchtime with some sunshine around, peaking near 90 degrees. Right as the heat builds, a shortwave piece of energy, upper-level low, and cold front will all come together overhead, sparking numerous storms and rain around 2-4 PM. Given the ingredients being in place, some storms could turn severe with damaging winds and hail. While the severe chance will drop off as the sun goes down, the heavy rainfall threat won’t. It’s likely these storms could track over the same areas and move slowly, so flooding is possible and likely the biggest threat into the night. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11 PM to reflect this.

Almost all the storms and heavy rain will end shortly after midnight, with the cold front dropping to the south. Clouds and cooler conditions will prevail into Thursday under a northerly wind. Some showers will keep things soggy tomorrow morning, especially to the east, but we will eventually see some drying out and clearing before the day is done. High pressure will then build in and keep us partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will rebound quite a bit during this time as well, jumping back up through the 80’s and toward 90 degrees with plenty of humidity by the second half of the weekend.

Sunday will likely be the most sweltering day of the forecast as we wait for the arrival of another cold front. The arrival time of this front has continued to get pushed back by the models, meaning storms should hold off until Sunday night. I’ve kept the chance for some spotty mountain storms in play for now though given how hot and humid it will be. Monday does look like the next rather active day with numerous scattered showers and storms as the cold front passes by. It’s too early to tell if severe storms will be likely, but it’s something to watch. Much cooler, more comfortable conditions will return next Tuesday.

Stay cool and watch for those storms out there!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with PM rain and storms. Some storms could turn severe, with flooding rain, damaging winds, and hail possible. Winds: Var. 3-5 mph, High: 90 (87-94)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain and storms early, then showers late. Flooding will still be possible. Winds: Light E, Low: 67 (63-69)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with AM showers. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, High: 77 (73-80), Low: 62 (58-65)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty mountain storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.