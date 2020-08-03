Flooding a concern across parts of Northern Virginia as Isaias arrives

Monday: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy. Showers and storms arriving late, between 5-8 PM. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 85 (80-88)

Monday night: Cloudy with rain building through the night, some rumbles of thunder possible. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, Low: 70 (68-74)

Tuesday: Cloudy with tropical rain and storms. Flooding is possible, especially as you head to the east. Areas east of I-95 will see the heaviest rain and strongest winds. Winds: Var. 10-20 mph, High: 78 (76-82), Low: 66 (61-70)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good Monday morning folks, hopefully you all had a great weekend. We got a lot headed our way weather-wise to get the week started, and by that we’re talking about Tropical Storm Isaias. At the present time, this storm is still down along the Florida coastline, but as it gets picked up by stronger flow to the north it will quickly be headed our way later today. For your Monday, we will just have clouds returning, with showers and storms not associated with Isaias arriving in the late afternoon and early evening. As we get into the overnight hours, rainfall on the outer edge of the tropical storm will start to arrive. Given this arrival time, a Flash Flood Watch will take effect across the viewing area starting tonight, lasting through Tuesday night.

Conditions will deteriorate steadily through Tuesday morning, as the core of the storm and the heaviest rainfall tracks into the Chesapeake Bay. The strongest winds and worst rainfall will occur during the late morning to early afternoon. Areas east of I-95 will see the worst conditions, with flash flooding and wind damage likely. As you progress westward, there will be a quick drop off in wind speeds and rainfall intensity. Even still, the eastern half of the 4 State Region, generally between I-81 and I-95, will certainly have the possibility to see flash flooding with rainfall totals ranging from 2-6 inches. Isolated instances of wind damage will also be possible as well. Areas west of I-81 could see some rain, but will likely be in the clear of any impacts from this storm.

The rest of the week and into next weekend is looking rather quiet, aside from some isolated showers and storms with a weak disturbance on Friday. Temperatures will generally be seasonal or just above average, as we look to avoid the 90’s for most of the week, a definite change from our recent trends.

Stay weather aware tonight into Tuesday, and have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson