First of the warming trends begins this week

Temperatures are chilly in the teens Sunday morning, but can you believe we will see temperatures near 60 by midweek? First, we have to deal with some wet weather for Monday. While some will see snow to start, most of any snowfall will likely be drowned out as snow switches over to rain Monday afternoon. More weather is coming your way later today!

It is still however a cold start, but thankfully, little to no winds, keeping wind chills at the air temperature. Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the 30s. We will start sunny, but clouds will build in later in the day with cloudier skies coming overnight. The cloud cover will keep temperatures warmer and into the 20s overnight into Monday.

We will start out with some mixing on Monday, but it should transition over to rain Monday afternoon and evening. Highs Monday will be in the 30s and 40s with highs into the 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday!