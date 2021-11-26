First flurries of the season?

Gusty winds will bring colder temperatures to the region Friday. Lows overnight will fall into the 20s. While we have made it to our high temperature for Friday, afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Another cold front is on the way to reinforce chilly conditions for the week. We may even see a few snow flurries as well.

Out ahead of a cold front, a warm front boundary may bring up just enough moisture to see a few sprinkles or even a few flurries Saturday night going into early Sunday. The impending cold front will keep highs in the 40s for most of the next work week. We will continue to see morning lows in the 20s and 30s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds next work week, but conditions look mainly dry.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Very windy with temperatures dropping throughout the day afternoon highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs only in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday: A few clouds with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen