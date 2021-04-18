First few days of National Park Week look sunny and bright

Get out and enjoy the nice weather coming into the forecast this week! Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures will be the case through Tuesday. We have showers to come Wednesday, with temperatures cooling back down Thursday with a bitterly cold wind.

A hit-or-miss thundershower may be possible Sunday or Monday afternoon or evening, but most of the region will remain dry until Wednesday. The next chance of rain after that will be Saturday. Stay tuned for all the latest weather information.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Lows overnight will be in the 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with plentiful sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s.

Wednesday: Rain likely with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Chilly winds with clouds breaking. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs returning into the 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen