Chilly and breezy conditions stuck with us all day on Thursday, but we’re starting to see some change now. Sure, it is still decently chilly out there this morning, but with a lot less wind there hasn’t been as much cold air advection to really drop those temperatures. We’ll see a mixed bag of 30’s and 40’s by the time the sun comes up, and from there we’ll warm up nicely this afternoon. It will turn into a beautiful day, with calm winds, a lot of sunshine, and highs in the 60’s. High pressure will continue to be stationed to our north tonight, giving us clear skies. It will once again be a bit chilly, but lows should only fall into the upper 30’s, not enough for a frost or freeze threat.

Saturday is going to be the prime day of the weekend, with our area stationed in between high pressure and a warm front that will approach from the south. There will be a few more clouds out there, especially to the southwest, but this won’t stop us from warming up all the way into the upper 60’s. The warm front will arrive on Sunday, continuing to keep us on the mild side at the very least despite turning conditions cloudy. Showers are likely to develop along this front late in the afternoon, with the bulk of the rain from this system likely Sunday night. Brief ridging in behind this front will dry us out for Monday, but clouds are likely to linger around.

Next week is looking a lot more unsettled as multiple waves of low pressure are set to take the same path across our area. There are still some details to work out in the coming days but what is becoming more certain is that a potent cold front will cross through late on Tuesday. This front will certainly bring another round of soaking rain, and there could also be some storms, depending on the exact timing of the front. If it arrives more toward Tuesday night, the likelihood of storms would be lower. The models are in some disagreement when it comes to next Wednesday and Thursday and if/when the next wave of low pressure and rain will arrive. For now, have kept clouds and at least small rain chances in the forecast for both days. It will be staying mild through all this soggy weather, especially at night.

Have a great Friday and an amazing weekend!

7-Day Forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 65 (61-68)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: N 3-5 mph, Low: 38 (34-41)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, High: 67 (64-71), Low: 45 (41-48)

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered PM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with PM showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.