Storm Prediction Center lessens risk, stays southwest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A few strong storms are possible across West Virginia Saturday evening.

We’ve got a cold front heading into the region during the overnight hours. Ahead of that front will be some hot air – temperatures will likely be around 80 degrees once again for highs in Charleston! However, widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to pop up during the afternoon.

It’s a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather risk for Saturday, not a high value but one or two strong storms are possible.

These thunderstorms will not be widespread and MOST of the afternoon is dry. There are also not many ingredients available in the atmosphere to make a lot of severe weather. But a few storms could be on the stronger side, especially in our southwestern areas in eastern Kentucky.

Storms will begin to bubble and percolate during the middle afternoon in Kentucky and western Ohio and head northeast into our area toward dinnertime. Some brief locally heavy rainfall is possible, along with the damaging wind. Those threats are low, but the threat for tornadoes and hail is even lower.

The good news is that once this front scoots through during the overnight hours, we will be left with beautiful weather for Sunday!