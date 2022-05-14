A few hit or miss thundershowers are possible Saturday. We will see a better chance of showers and storms Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s storms look more isolated, but a cold front Monday could increase the weather’s intensity. Keep the WDVM Weather app handy to begin your week. Highs will be in the 80s to start.

We see a dip in the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning look to be in the 50s, but we return to heat and humidity Thursday and Friday of this week. High Friday looks to be in the 80s. An isolated thundershower Thursday may keep us in the mid to upper 70s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a few hit-or-miss thundershowers. Highs will be in the 70s.

Sunday: A few storms may turn severe during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Some storms will be severe after lunch along an associated cold front. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tuesday: Clearing out with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Not as humid with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday: An off chance of a thundershower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: A return to the heat and humidity. Highs will bounce back into the 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen