Feeling like spring after a chilly weekend

We began Monday with bitterly cold temperatures with lows in the teens; now, temperatures are continuing to rise into the 40s and 50s.

There is plenty of sunshine for now and throughout most of the week, but we may see an extra cloud or two Tuesday, with more clouds building after midweek.

Mid to late week will come with temperatures into the 60s and 70s; clouds will increase with the excess moisture coming into the area. A bit more lift on Friday and Saturday may see a slight chance of rain. Current modeling shows a slight little chance of rain Friday into Saturday, but if anything, things should clear back out and a return to sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures, however, will be cooler and closer to average Saturday and Sunday.

The amount of rain possible on Friday and Saturday is dwindling. Past model runs have shown more precipitation, but we may have to settle for a better chance later on down the road as we get more information. Stay tuned as we enjoy this nice weather pattern, but we will keep you in the know and do our best to earn your trust as soon as we begin to see changes come our way.

